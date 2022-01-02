Medical care Hus again denied visits to hospitals

Visitors are still allowed in the hospice, the closest to the pediatric wards and the maternity hospital.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) is re-restricting visits to its hospitals due to the pandemic.

Visits to patients’ relatives in hospitals and other Hus units have been banned for the time being to reduce the risk of infection for both patients and staff.

The decision does not apply to close relatives of patients and obstetricians in the pediatric wards if they are asymptomatic. However, in maternity hospitals, due to the restrictions that have already been in place, these relatives mainly mean the child’s father or other support person.

The children’s wards, on the other hand, are currently welcomed by both guardians, but only one escort is allowed on duty. Visits to siblings by siblings and other loved ones must be arranged separately.

Similarly, in the case of an inpatient or otherwise seriously ill patient, visits to relatives are possible, they are agreed separately with the treating unit.

Pandemian at different stages, Hus has had different restrictions on visits, but their stringency has varied.

In early December 2020, a strict regulation roughly similar to the current situation came into force and was followed for a long time.

Relatives were again welcomed on May Day, but still so that the number of visitors at a time and the length of the visit were limited.

Similarly, in the maternity hospital and children’s hospital, restrictions have varied;