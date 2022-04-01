Medical care Disappointed caregivers demand more money and well-being at work in Meilahti, Helsinki – “The government is crumbling the welfare society”

Caregivers who have protested in Meilahti do not swallow the claim that the strike would endanger patient health.

On Friday a strike in the care sector began in the morning because no agreement had been reached on the salaries and other working conditions of municipal employees and officials.

A demonstration in support of the strike was held in front of Meilahti Hospital on Friday morning and was attended by about 500 people. After the protest, the strike guards of Tehy and Super, an association of nurses and community nurses, remained at the scene.

The atmosphere is contradictory. No one would want to strike, and everyone hopes that an agreement will soon be reached in the negotiations.

“I’m disappointed to have reached this point,” he says Mervi Klapuri-Kari.

“I am really disappointed that we are being threatened with forced labor,” Minna Päivinen continue.

He refers to the government to prepare the Patient Safety Act, which would allow strike staff to carry out necessary protective work if necessary.

“We are trying to make the law fast. Trying to move forward by coercion instead of coercion. Where are our human rights? ” asks Satu Launonen-Tiala.

Present caregivers are really frustrated with the job situation in the industry. The constant rush, staff shortages, high turnover and low pay seem depressing and exhausting.

Everyone is tired and the situation feels unbearable, they say.

“At some point, everyone must have thought about whether they can do this until retirement age,” says Klapuri-Kari.

“Last Yesterday” Ulla Kotiluoto notes.

Ongoing due to urgency and fatigue, caregivers feel that they are not always able to care for their patients as well as they would like.

“This is really hard work mentally. If you can’t have an ethically good conscience when you close the door to your workplace, then you don’t want to do that kind of work. There have been more and more such days in the last five years, ”says Launonen-Tiala.

Caregivers remind that Finland spends much less public money on health care than other Nordic countries.

“With this occupation, the government is crumbling a welfare society based on skilled, high-quality health care. The welfare state has long been eroded ”

In several hospital districts, emergency care has been transferred due to the strike. Hospital district chief physicians released a statement on Wednesday expressing concern about the impact of the strike on patient health. Also Minister of Family and Basic Services Who is Linden has stated that the strike appears to be a threat to life and health.

Nurses do not swallow the claim that the strike would endanger health. They point out that if caregivers are constantly exhausted, it will affect patients anyway.

“Why are those who have never previously cared about caregivers’ distress calls now worried about patient health?” Launonen-Tiala asks.

The same lines have also been involved in the protest Nina Huru. Huru has worked in municipal policy for basic Finns and previously served as Helsinki City Councilor.

“The employer is aware that we do these jobs from day to day with a minimum of occupancy. Why are they not otherwise interested in patient safety? ” He asks.

To the demonstration the caregivers and strike guards involved strongly believe that there is widespread support for the strike, both within the industry and among citizens.

“Every patient we visit in Töölö is grateful for how well they are treated for the situation. They see our rush and still give thanks, ”says Nina Huru.

The situation on the employer side feels different.

“We haven’t really received appreciation during the Corona era. The work is constantly becoming more hectic and demanding. The Apotti system has not brought relief either, but mainly makes life more difficult, ”Huru says.

“Hus’ values ​​include meeting the patient. But how can you face a patient in a constant hurry? ” Minna Päivinen summarizes.