Medical care Children’s surgeries have had to be relocated in Helsinki – There is now a desire to increase the number of intensive care units permanently

On Thursday, the hospital district council will decide on the future of intensive care in connection with the budget. There is a desire to increase the number of intensive care units permanently.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) plans to permanently increase the number of intensive care units by 20–30 per cent.

“The additional need for intensive care caused by the pandemic will continue for a long time. It is necessary to increase the capacity, but it is not possible with the click of a finger, ”says the general manager. Jari Petäjä.

Hus’ council will discuss next year’s budgets on Thursday, which also mentions a long-term goal for intensive care.

There is a shortage not only of adult places, the situation this autumn has been most critical at the New Children’s Hospital. Even the operations of children have had to be postponed.

Husilla there are currently intensive care units for adults 60-70 depending on the availability of staff. In addition, the neonatal intensive care unit should have 16 seats and the older children intensive care unit 14 seats.

Adding places can take months or years because it’s not just about money, it’s about expertise.

The need would be faster. In Finland as a whole, corona patients typically need 15–20 per cent and a maximum of one third of adult intensive care units. The situation is not expected to ease for a long time.

“The number of intensive care units in Finland is really tight. They have never been built too much, ”says Petäjä.

One day of effective treatment at Hus costs between 3,000 and 4,000 euros.

The shortage of professionals is also reflected in the New Children’s Hospital, where it is not directly caused by Korona. At worst, only six of the fourteen seats this autumn have been in use due to staff shortages.

“In this case, children have to postpone major surgeries, after which intensive care is needed,” says Petäjä. Children don’t even have the slim chance as adults that patients might find a place elsewhere in the country. The surgeries must be performed in Helsinki.

Roughly 60 percent of pediatric patients in intensive care are in intensive care specifically after surgery. Thus, long queues are created for the surgeries.

Intensive care of course needs suitable facilities from the hospital. Such space will be available in 2023, when the new Bridge Hospital will be completed in Meilahti.

A more critical problem is to train enough staff and this needs to start on time.

The educator roughly calculates that for every intensive care unit, five permanent nurses and a couple of deputies dominating the job are needed. There are no such ones anywhere, so a lot of training and familiarization is needed.

Petäjä says, for example, that familiarizing a nurse with intensive care takes about 3-4 times as much as familiarizing a nurse with an inpatient ward, even if you talk about basic skills. Growing up as an experienced professional will, of course, take much longer in both roles.

It is therefore proposed to the council that next year’s budget should provide for both large-scale recruitment and the construction of a new training and induction program. With regard to deputies, it will be examined whether a joint depot pool could be set up for operating theaters and intensive care units. The agenda anticipates that this would again mean an increase in wage costs, as such special skills should be reflected in wages.

At the same time, we must be prepared for the fact that staff turnover is high.

“There is a lot of appropriate criticism about the workload. However, the increase in the mobility of nurses is also due to positive reasons, ”says Petäjä.

Employees train more, advance in their careers, and want experience in a wide variety of jobs.

“The pay gap is driving mobility. Work in healthcare is widely rewarding and the employer has to adapt to a completely different level of professional mobility, which has been considered normal. The capacity of intensive care must also be secured in a changing world, ”says Petäjä.

Is there have you or your child had to postpone surgery? Tell us what the consequences have been, we are talking about the situation in Uusimaa.

You can answer the survey below or send an e-mail to maija.aalto@hs.fi. HS does not cite interviewees whose names and correct contact details are not known to the editors. So be sure to include them, but due to the sensitivity of health issues, we will not publish your name without your permission.