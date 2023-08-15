The bishops of Peru, meeting in the Peruvian Episcopal Conference, rejected on Monday the decision of a medical board to approve therapeutic abortion for an 11-year-old girl, pregnant by the rape of her stepfatherConsidering it an act of “injustice” and “violation of the right to life”, they requested that the minor not be subjected to this procedure and that the rapist be prosecuted.

In a statement, the representatives of the Church indicated that a first medical board in the Amazon region of Loreto, where the minor identified as “Mila” resides, resolved that therapeutic abortion was not applicable because “it did not meet the necessary conditions”, as the “danger of death” or “permanent damage” to the pregnant woman.

However, a second medical board in Lima, where the minor was transferred, approved the abortion last Saturday.

“Faced with this act of injustice and violation of the right to life of the ‘nasciturus’ (the one who will be born), we raise our voice in rejection of this unfair and indolent act. Since life is sacred,” the bishops said.

They stressed that in this case “an innocent man has been sentenced to death, the victim has been exposed to greater harm and the offender has been released.” “An evil cannot be justified, in this case, a direct abortion, to supposedly obtain the well-being of another person“, they noted when questioning whether the alleged affectation of the mental health of the pregnant woman is included as a cause of abortion.

In this sense, the bishops called on the authorities and health workers to reflect so that Peru “does not open the doors to the culture of death” and that “Mila” “be adequately protected, helped to heal the rape wounds, is not subjected to an abortion and that the rapist is prosecuted with the full weight of the law and new abuses are avoided”.

The alleged attacker of “Mila”, Lucas Pezo Amaringo, is free, under the restricted appearance regime, after the Judiciary dismissed the request of the Prosecutor’s Office considering that there were not enough elements of conviction to issue the precautionary measure .

“What more evidence can the Judiciary request to act? The Prosecutor’s Office has already acted and requested his arrest. I don’t know why they released him. They have to be more firm when they have to make decisions,” Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said on Sunday.

Given the wave of indignation that this case has generated, Boluarte demanded “to the Judiciary the reversal of the person who is free, the immediate capture“.

“We, from the Ministry for Women, but also from the Ministry of Health, and as a Government, are going to protect and protect the minor and we are going to accompany her from here forever. We are not going to abandon her“, said the president to the media at the National Maternal Perinatal Institute of Lima, where the girl is admitted.

The case of “Mila”, a fictitious name to protect the identity of the minor, this week caused organizations from the United Nations, Save the Children or CHS Alternativo to urge the Peruvian State to guarantee the girl’s right to access therapeutic abortion. The First Appeals Chamber of the Superior Court of Loreto, in the Amazon of Peru, scheduled for next Wednesday the appeal hearing on the request for preventive detention for Pezoinformed the Judiciary.

EFE