Extreme heat “lowers the immune defenses, especially in the elderly”. And in this period, in which “Covid cases are on the rise”, “we remember that health facilities, such as emergency rooms, are more at risk of contagion, so they should be used when it is extremely necessary. In case of problems, it is always better to contact the local medicine network, which is always there”. This is the appeal, through Adnkronos Salute, by Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Medical Associations (Fnomceo), especially elderly people, in the city or in holiday resorts.

“Family medicine – continues Anelli – ensures continuous assistance. If your doctor is not there, there is a substitute and, on holidays, there is the medical emergency. This is the assistance network to use. The elderly have the numbers, also because many are followed in increasingly widespread home assistance projects”.

Therefore, “it is better to go to the emergency room only if it is really necessary”, Anelli reiterates, underlining the risks associated with Covid infections that require caution, especially for the elderly. “It is a pathology that today does not cause any problems for young people and people who are well, but it can, as always, create an imbalance in the most fragile subjects. And considering that the heat lowers the immune defenses a little, the elderly must be particularly careful”.