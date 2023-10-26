On Wednesday, the fifth relief aid convoy entered Gaza from Egypt, carrying food supplies and medical supplies, and was received by the Palestinian Red Crescent, which announced the reception of 62 trucks since last Saturday, out of 74 that had been prepared on the Egyptian side of the border.

Standards and quality of medical aid

Dr. Afaf Al-Gohary, head of the medical sector at the Misr Al-Kheir Foundation, one of the institutions of the National Alliance for Civil Action responsible for preparing relief convoys, told Sky News Arabia that the most important thing to be taken into consideration when preparing medical aid is the following:

• There are no storage conditions for these medicines due to the disturbances that occur regarding the closure and opening of the Fatah crossing, and the possibility of delayed entry of trucks.

• Medical supplies include a large number of medications, wheelchairs, oxygen devices, emergency medications, antibiotics, and others for chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

• Recently, surgical medical supplies, plaster casts, baby formula, syringes, intravenous devices, surgical sutures, medications for treating burns, and surgical masks were added.

• 1,000 anesthetic packages are being prepared for use in surgical operations, as we have been informed from the Palestinian side that there is a shortage of anesthetic, and that surgical operations are being performed without it.

• The required medical materials are sent according to the needs of hospitals and patients there, and this is known through the Palestinian Red Crescent.

• The medical team in Rafah also meets to follow up on the latest developments in the health situation and hospital needs in Gaza.

• We are currently preparing large quantities of medical materials 25 times greater than those that entered the sector.

• In Gaza, there are more than 2,000 patients in need of regular dialysis sessions, and if a field hospital is allowed to be established, the sessions will be conducted.

• As for blood bags, there are donation campaigns in various governorates organized by the National Alliance under the supervision of the Ministry of Health. They are sent to the Central Blood Bank in the Ministry to ensure their safety from infection and viruses, and they will enter the sector with food aid under the coordination of the Ministry.

• Egypt has prepared hospitals in North Sinai Governorate, neighboring Gaza, to receive injured Palestinians, and is also seeking to establish a field hospital.

In Gaza, the spokeswoman for the Palestinian Red Crescent, Nepal Farsakh, confirmed in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the situation is catastrophic in the Strip, while the World Health Organization said that two-thirds of hospitals are out of service, especially with the lack of fuel.

Egyptian-French agreement on aid

During a press conference held by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Cairo on Wednesday, the two presidents stressed the need for aid to reach the Gaza Strip without any obstacles, and to spare civilians from being victims of the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian factions.

Macron announced that his country would send a ship containing aid to provide support to Gaza in medical matters.