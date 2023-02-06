media world it is certainly a chain of stores that you have already heard of, after all it is a very widespread company in Italy and from which millions of people around the world buy their devices and beyond. Today we’re here to tell you about two very interesting discounted products at phenomenal prices, so hang on and get ready to take advantage of it!

Mediaworld, 55 and 65 inch TVs at a huge discount!

If you are looking for a new TV to have the definitive upgrade of your living room, and you would like a large screen that can make you feel like in the cinema once combined with your stereo system, Mediaworld helps you because as many as two televisions now have prices phenomenal, up to almost 50% off!

A few days ago we told you about the Instant Discount, in case you missed it, we’ll leave it here for you. Well, by combining the already reduced prices of the two products in question with this not bad promotion, you can take home the 55 and 65-inch LG OLED 55CS6LA 2022 at a truly negligible cost.

The 55-inch model is already offered at 1,059 euros, but once the additional discount on the trolley has been applied, the total will be only 859 euros. For the 65-inch model you will obviously spend a little more but the savings will be even greater: starting from an already reduced price of 1599 euros, with the addition of the discount on the trolley, you will reach 1299 euros, instead of the 2299 list euro. In short, a saving of 1000 euros!

We’re talking about truly phenomenal discounts that we definitely recommend you take advantage of! For the moment, however, we can do nothing but give you an appointment for the next article.