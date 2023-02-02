Mediaworld is certainly a chain of stores that you have already heard of, after all it is a very widespread company in Italy and from which millions of people around the world buy their devices and beyond. Today we’re here to tell you about an interesting offer that’s only valid for a few days, so brace yourself and get ready to take advantage of it!

Mediaworld: off to the Subito Discount initiative

Mediaworld needs no introduction and if you have already bought in the well-known store in the past then perhaps you will also be aware of the interesting offers that are offered to buyers from time to time. In fact, this month of February starts with a bang thanks to the new Discount Now promotion.

This is a promotion valid until February 5, 2023, therefore only for a few days, and which allows you to get a discount of up to 300 euros on many products. Obviously the amount saved varies according to the total amount spent, as follows:

With an expense of at least 1500 Euros: discount of 300 Euros

With a purchase of at least 1000 Euros: a discount of 200 Euros

With a purchase of at least 500 Euros: a discount of 80 Euros

With a purchase of at least 250 euros: a discount of 40 euros

The price reduction will be visible directly in the cart during checkout but unfortunately not all products will be compatible. Items that are already included in other exclusive offers will not be eligible for Discount Now, and even many brands are left out. In any case, we advise you to visit the dedicated page on the Mediaworld website that we leave you here in order to find out all the details of the promotion and we’ll see you in the next article!