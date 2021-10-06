On this day of Apple discounts from Mediaworld, the same distribution chain does not cease to offer many other interesting promotions on a wide range of products. Among them, we note in particular discounts on 3 DVB-T2 smart TVs under 200 Euros: let’s see which models are affected in detail.

As per our practice, let’s start by looking at the cheapest TV: this is the model OK ODL24770H-TAB with 24-inch HD LED screen (resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels), 50Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 10 technology on the video side, while on the audio side we find the Dolby Digital decoder and the operating system is Android TV. The price at which it is proposed is 159.99 euros instead of 169.99 euros, therefore a very minimal discount compared to the price list.

An alternative with a more substantial discount is the television OK ODL32770H-TAB with 32-inch HD LED screen, proposed a 199.99 euros instead of 249.99 euros with the possibility of paying in Zero rate installments of 10 euros per month. Other specifications include the Android TV operating system equipped with the Android 9 Pie version, support for HDR video technology and the Dolby Digital audio decoder.

The model closes the list Xiaomi LED P1 proposed to 199.99 euros instead of € 279.99, also in this case payable in 20 months at Zero Rate. It is a smart TV with Android TV operating system, 32-inch HD LED screen with 60Hz refresh rate, support for the DVB-T2 standard for digital terrestrial and DVB-S2 for satellite (like the models mentioned above) and decoder Dolby audio.

