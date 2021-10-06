Microsoft officially released Windows 11 on October 5, 2021. Obviously there is a bit of “confusion” on the part of users, since for some it can be a bit “complex” to understand which computers are compatible with Windows 11. In this context, MediaWorld wants to help users.

In fact, on the MediaWorld official portal one appeared page dedicated to laptops eligible for the free upgrade to the new OS. Clearly, the well-known chain has taken the opportunity to also highlight some offers related to notebooks that have all the requirements to run Windows 11. By doing so, users can make a more informed choice, avoiding those models that may encounter problems in the update phase. The selection of products is in fact carried out by MediaWorld.

To quote some offers as part of the promotional initiative, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB / i5) is proposed to 799 euros via the official MediaWorld website. From this last portal we learn that generally the cost of the product would amount to 1069 euros, so it is a possible saving of 270 euros. There is also a promotion on the Acer Swift 3 SF314-43-R31A (AMD Ryzen 5-5500U) model, which is now sold at 642 euros (instead of 769 euros, discount of 127 euros). If, on the other hand, you want to go down a bit with the price, you might be interested in deepening, for example, Acer Swift SF114-34-C7ZJ (Intel Celeron-N4500), proposed to 329 euros (previously 399 euros, the savings are 70 euros).

In short, MediaWorld is carrying out its proposals regarding the release of the new Microsoft OS. Speaking of the latter, you might be interested in taking a look at our in-depth analysis on the arrival of Windows 11, as well as the special that helps you understand if you should upgrade to Windows 11 right away or not.