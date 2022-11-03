The organ antitrust Italian, Agcm, has decided to fine Mediamarkt, the company of the chain Mediaworldfor misleading offers and for the combination of mandatory products with others on offer, including PS5 by Sony. The fine amounts to 3.6 million euros and came after a thorough investigation that demonstrated incorrect behavior towards consumers.

PS5 with extended warranty

How did it work? This was explained by the 29-page document drawn up and published by the regulatory body. Basically the customer was looking for one of the products on offer on the flyer and was forced to buy a second linked product to have it. The examples are different, such as smartphones sold with protective films already applied that raised the price of € 25, or PCs, fixed and portable, sold with pre-installed software never required, moreover completely free if downloaded from the network, for higher outlays. compared to the price tag of 29.9o €. TVs were also sold with services not required mandatory, such as the “ready to use”, with a starting cost of € 14.90, which could go up to € 69.90. Basically you paid for the first start with channel search.

But the tricks were so many, so much so that one thought of a well-thought-out strategy for the entire chain, aimed at selling products that customers simply did not want. For example, in some baskets that read “offer“Two products were paired together, with only one price indicated. However, when the customer arrived at the checkout, he discovered that he had to pay for the accessory product separately.

Speaking of PlayStation 5, the console was being sold together with a ‘mandatory warranty extension. Faced with protests from some customers, the employees explained that it was an indication from the General Management and that they could not do anything about it.

Investigations led to emails with instructions for creating these deceptive offers. For example, for an Apple promotional campaign in 2021, an internal email talks about joint selling as its main objective: “it is FUNDAMENTAL and I repeat FUNDAMENTAL to push on attachments with accessories”. After the instructions on how to set up the offers, he was then reiterated: “An IPAD must not come out without Pencil! 100% ATTACH OF LENS”.

These are just some of the clues collected by the investigators involved in the investigation, such and many as to have prompted the Agcm to explain in the motivation of the sanction that Mediaworld: “used deceptive methods to promote certain products, often presented as being in promotion – both in flyers and in signs positioned in shops – which, on the other hand, were combined and sold together with an accessory product. In this way the consumer paid a higher and different price than the advertised one. otherwise he would not have purchased, thus incurring an unforeseen additional cost “.