Mediator Francisco Galindo asks Junts to withdraw Sánchez’s issue to avoid a “break”

Salvadoran diplomat Francisco Galindo, a mediator between the PSOE and Junts, has claimed the Carles Puigdemont party to withdraw the issue of trust in the scenario that opens in the coming weeks, with the “most sensitive” themes worked so far.

“A rupture of space would mean a difficult setback to overcome, which would stop advances that my verifier function prevents me from revealing, but not knowing,” he details in a statement to which the ACN agency has had access, signed from Cartagena de Indias this Saturday.

Galindo acknowledges that “there have not been some of the points in which there is political agreement between the two parties”, but it confirms “significant advances” and “mutual efforts”, despite the “differences.”

The Galindo statement arrives after the fifteenth meeting of the negotiation and mediation space between the PSOE and Junts, held this Friday in Switzerland in which the mediator participated in person. The meeting took place a few days before Congress debates and votes Juns’ proposal on the issue of trust to Pedro Sánchez.

First, the verifier indicates that “the works that have been developed in my presence have allowed to verify the existing differences, the difficulties to overcome and mutual efforts to try to reach significant agreements and advances.”

On the other hand, Galindo notes that, a year after the investiture agreement, “it is a real fact that, today, have not materialized some of the points where there is a political agreement between the two parties”, a fact that has behaved The Juns initiative in Congress.

However, the diplomat explains that he has asked Junts to withdraw the proposal “aware of the political transcendence that can behave the approval of this parliamentary initiative by the negotiation process.”

The Junts address will decide on Monday

The Junts address will meet this Monday and decide how to act after the Galindo statement. The Secretary General, Jordi Turull, has sent a message to the members of the National Executive Directorate this Sunday morning ensuring that “the issue is quite transcendent and deserves to make a rigorous debate and start from deciding.”

The formation has conjured again to maintain silence both in the networks and in the media and thus avoid the individual pronouncements.