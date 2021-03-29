After nine months of hearings and another nine of deliberations, the French justice sentenced the Servier laboratories to a fine of 2.7 million euros. The drug group was found guilty of aggravated deception and involuntary manslaughter by the drug Mediator.

This trial lasted about a year and a half but the investigation began more than ten years ago. All due to the Mediator, a drug that was prescribed to diabetic people who are overweight but also to lose weight. The problem is that this drug turned out to generate dangerous side effects that in many cases led to serious heart problems.

“Despite knowing the risks that it entails for many years, (…) they never took the necessary measures and, therefore, misled” Mediator consumers, said the president of the court, Sylvie Daunis, at the beginning of the reading of deliberation this Monday morning.

In total, fourteen individuals and eleven legal entities were charged. Among them, Jean-Philippe Seta, the number two of the company, who was sentenced to four years in prison and a fine of 200,000 euros. Seta was for years the right hand of the founder of the laboratory Jacques Servier who died in 2014. And the civil part was made up of several dozen people of the 6,500 constituted.

The National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM for its acronym in French) was also convicted of “homicides and involuntary injuries” due to negligence and a fine of 303,000 euros. The court found that the agency did not act expeditiously to suspend the marketing of the Mediator and that “it failed in its task as a health policeman and drug gendarme.”

The ANSM recognized during the trial its negligence and its part of responsibility in this “human drama”, for which it did not ask to be acquitted.

Mediator, prescribed to five million people, kills about 2,100

The drug was marketed in France between 1976 and 2009. But the first alerts about side effects date back to the 1990s. However, it was the pulmonologist Irène Frachon, present at the reading of the verdict, who made known what was happening due to the use of this medicine.

These were specifically serious lesions of the heart valves and pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare but very serious pathology. The drug was prescribed against diabetes and most commonly as an anorectic, that is, to lose weight.

Irène Frachon speaking to the press following the verdict of the Mediator trial. This French pulmonologist was the one who alerted the authorities and asked that this drug be withdrawn from the market. Paris, France March 29, 2021 REUTERS – BENOIT TESSIER

Around 2007, Dr. Fréchon obtained a list of cases of valvular heart disease related to obesity. She alerted the ANSM in 2009 and called for its recall, to no avail. However, the withdrawal occurred just before the publication of the article in the newspaper Le Monde: ‘Mediator, 150mg, how many dead?’ in 2010.

That piece, as that French newspaper explains, was the one that exposed the health scandal to the country’s public opinion.

For the prosecution, Servier knowingly concealed the dangers of the Mediator and requested punishments for the “cynical choice” of a company that put its “financial interests” before the health of consumers. Four senior ANSM officials were charged with a “conflict of interest” due to their ties to the pharmaceutical company and sentenced to prison terms and fines. It is known that the laboratories used their power to keep the drug in question on the market and being reimbursed by social security by 65%.

In those more than thirty years of commercialization, it is believed that between 1,500 to 2,100 people died from the Mediator. Not to mention all those who still suffer the consequences of side effects.

