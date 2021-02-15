This is great news that we are announcing the Parisian Sunday: a “new name” for its central notebook, which is now called “the Grand Parisien”. And, to inaugurate it, the regional daily has thought big, of course. With a file on the “niche market” of Parisian houses at more than 2 million euros. “Only 0.5% of real estate transactions carried out in the capital concerned this type of property in 2019”, indicates a photo caption. Anyway, no doubt out of fidelity to his taste for “practical” and “proximity” info, still highlighted in the editorial, the Parisian offers its readers a small summary table of the price per square meter, for houses, in each district of the capital. With amounts rarely located below 10,000 euros, this is unlikely to concern a lot of people. For the proximity announced with the life of the popular classes, it will be necessary to go back.