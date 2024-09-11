Paris (AFP)

The French Professional Football League has offered international striker Kylian Mbappe and his former club Paris Saint-Germain mediation to resolve their financial dispute, after the former demanded 55 million euros in unpaid salaries and bonuses, the capital club announced.

The lawyers of both parties met at the invitation of the legal committee of the league, which the captain of the French national team and current striker for the Spanish club Real Madrid resorted to.

Paris Saint-Germain welcomed the mediation request, which it has been “seeking for many months”, in a press release.

Mbappe has been in a confrontation with Saint-Germain for several weeks, who found themselves forced to give up their star player this summer for free after reaching the end of his contract, demanding unpaid salaries and bonuses from the capital club.

According to Le Monde, Mbappé is demanding 55 million euros from the capital club, including “the last third of the signing bonus (total 36 million euros) that the player was supposed to receive in February, the salaries of the last three months stipulated in his contract (April, May and June), in addition to a +moral bonus+ for these three months.”

The newspaper also indicated that Mbappe also contacted the European Football Association (UEFA) through the French Federation to resolve this issue.

At the beginning of the year, both parties reported that Mbappe had given up part of his bonus in an agreement with PSG last summer after being kept out of the team for a month.

The bonuses at the time ranged between 60 and 70 million euros, according to a source close to the club. The value of these bonuses covers the financial damage caused by the player’s departure to Real Madrid for free after reaching the end of his contract.

According to a source close to the case, Mbappe’s non-payment of salary last April is linked to this agreement concluded in the summer of 2023 between the player and the capital club.