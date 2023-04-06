A couple of weeks ago, the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government took place in Santo Domingo. Representatives of 22 countries met at the Summit, both from Latin America and Europe. During it, three fundamental agreements were reached among the delegations present, such as the Digital Rights Charter, the Environmental Charter and the Food Security Strategy, and yet no consensus was reached on other issues such as the immigration problem or the common condemnation of the war in Ukraine, despite the attempt by some delegations to achieve it.

This year, a reference to the use and importance of mediation was also missing. And it is that, mediation, as an institution by which an independent third party helps two opposing parties reach an agreement, has been revealed as a highly effective instrument in different areas and, therefore, the real possibility of applying it to a war conflict between nations must be promoted and supported by third countries and international leaders.

There are historical sources that reflect the use of mediation from ancient Mesopotamia, where a Sumerian governor avoided a war over a territorial dispute, or in the China of the Five Emperors (3076-2029 BC), in which Emperor Shun moved to live in the Lake Lei area to help farmers resolve conflicts over land use and fishing in that area. Therefore, it is possible to affirm that the will to reach agreements between the parties with the intervention of a third party is part of world history. Thus, mediation has been configured as an essential institution for conflict resolution that has been perfecting itself closely linked to diplomacy itself in the international arena.

In this way, after the Second World War and the creation of the United Nations, the bases for the maintenance of international peace and security were established, as set out in Chapter VI of the Charter of the United Nations, which bears the rubric of Peaceful settlement of disputes, where mediation is expressly contemplated as a means of conflict resolution. Focusing on the international level, interstate and internal conflicts and disputes have been a constant in our own evolution as a society. And it is that, the conflicts present very diverse origins and causes, since they can include ideological, political, religious, cultural or economic reasons. In any case, the result of this type of confrontation is always similar, leaving a trail of horror, cold, desolation, destruction and poverty.

Experience indicates that the characteristics of the conflicts directly influence the strategy and the way of carrying out mediation. Mediating in a conflict over the use of disputed territorial waters is not the same as managing to mediate in a war conflict in which the opposing positions and tension have spread to the territory with a real battle, as happens in the brutal war started after the Russian occupation of part of the territory Ukraine. Not only the capacity and preparation of the mediator are essential, but the profile of the mediator must also be considered, since his prestige, his acceptance by the parties or the knowledge he has of the local environment where the conflict is located will have an influence, all of which are essential factors for to be able to guide and help the parties to approach their positions and reach an agreement.

It must be remembered that the acceptance of the mediator by the parties is an intrinsic element in the success of the mediation itself, since its function is not to impose solutions on the parties, but to promote the channels of communication and understanding necessary for the search for a common objective. , that is, the agreement. It is enough to look at the most recent past and verify the existence of different international conflicts that have resulted in declarations of war and military interventions. Although we cannot go back in time and avoid conflicts such as those in the Balkans, Syria, Yemen, etc., we can do the exercise of imagining what would have happened if they had been mediated in time.

In this way, very different chronicles could have been written if the parties had been able to meet with the real possibility of exposing their differences in a safe environment, directed and controlled by a mediator, since, with great probability, the development of events would have been another much more hopeful. To put proper names, in our recent history there are some examples of international mediations that served to achieve peace.

Thus, at the beginning of the 1990s, Álvaro de Soto, in his capacity as special representative of the UN Secretary General, intervened in an essential way in the existing conflict between the Government of El Salvador and the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front. (FMLN). In a different way, George Mitchell, who enjoyed the backing of former US President Bill Clinton, was instrumental in the solution reached in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement. For his part, Pope John Paul II intervened in an essential way to avoid the more than likely war between Argentina and Chile over the conflict at the end of the 1970s over the Beagle Channel.

The mediation led by former Finnish president Martti Ahatissari Indonesia in the Aceh conflict should also be highlighted, which resulted in the August 2005 Memorandum of Understanding between the Indonesian government and the Free Aceh Movement, which ended to 30 years of armed conflict. In order not to be exhaustive, we can also cite the elementary performance in Mozambique of Andrea Riccardi and Matteo Zuppi, who were able to build bridges between the Liberation Front (FRELIMO), which was in government, and the guerrilla group Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO). , generating a climate of respect and trust that operated in parallel to the political negotiation itself and that was decisive in achieving peace in 1992.

For this reason, it is possible to affirm that there are important precedents in which international leaders got directly involved through mediation to unblock situations that seemed irremediably at odds, such as the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the one between Israel and Palestine or the one derived from the relationship between Taiwan and China. There is no need to fail in that attempt.

For this reason, we hope that the height of vision of our contemporary leaders can put aside the strategic interests of the parties or third parties and, with a determined will, start real and effective mediations that allow reaching agreements that, although not the very serious damage caused by the conflicts can be repaired, serve to stop the destruction and start the material and personal reconstruction of so many peoples today devastated by the absence of a mediator.

Marlen Estévez Sanz is president of Women in a Legal World (WLW) and an expert in Conflict Resolution. Borja Díaz-Puertollano García is a lawyer.