The United States, Qatar and Egypt announced on Friday that ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip will resume next week in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, after Washington presented a proposal that “reduces gaps” during talks in Doha.

A joint statement by the mediating countries said: “Earlier today in Doha, the United States of America, with the support of the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, presented a proposal that narrows the gaps.”

The negotiations are based on a proposal announced by US President Joe Biden on May 31, which stipulates three stages, including a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza, the entry of aid, and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

The statement continued, “This proposal builds on the points of agreement achieved over the past week, and fills the remaining gaps in a way that allows for the rapid implementation of the agreement.”

“Senior officials from our governments will meet again in Cairo before the end of next week, hoping to reach an agreement on the terms set out today,” he added, noting that the Doha talks over the past 48 hours had been “serious, constructive and conducted in a positive atmosphere.”

Pending the resumption of talks in Cairo, technical teams will continue to work on the details, “including arrangements for implementing the comprehensive humanitarian components of the agreement, in addition to the components related to hostages and detainees,” according to the statement.

In a joint statement last week, US President Joe Biden, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said, “There is no more time to waste and no excuses for further delay. It is time to release the hostages and detainees, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement.”

“Now, the path is paved to achieve this outcome, save lives, provide relief to the people of Gaza, and calm regional tensions,” the statement said Friday.