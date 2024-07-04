Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

Vladimir Putin rejects Erdogan as a mediator. The Turkish head of state, however, is trying to invite the Russian president to Turkey.

Astana – According to the Russian news agency TASS, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not as possible mediator in the negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict When asked whether it was possible for the Turkish president to act as a mediator in these talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian broadcaster Channel One: “No, impossible.”

Peskov confirmed that Erdogan and President Wladimir Putin at their meeting today, had addressed the conflict in Ukraine. Another topic was the travel of Russians to Turkey, which in 2023 will attract a record number of tourists from Russia had attracted.

Putin meets Erdogan in Astana – Türkiye wants to offer itself as mediator

Putin and Erdoğan met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Kazakh capital Astana. There they also discussed the war in Gaza and in Syria, according to a statement from the Turkish president. The last meeting between the two heads of state took place in September 2023 in Sochi, Russia. Turkey has been trying to maintain its relations with both countries since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. In addition, Ankara has repeatedly offered to act as a mediator in the conflict. According to Turkish media, Erdogan has also once again invited the Russian president to Turkey.

Turkey has been attacking targets in northeast Syria for months and has described the Kurdish forces there as terrorists. Erdogan has repeatedly asserted that he will not allow a terrorist state on his border. Ankara has also repeatedly stressed that it wants to invade other parts of its neighboring country. However, Russia is considered Syria’s protecting power and without approval from Moscow, Turkey could not risk a military adventure.

Vladimir Putin (r), President of Russia, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, speak at a meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). © dpa/Gavriil Grigorov

Erdogan’s rapprochement – ​​Assad to bring investors to Turkey

Erdogan also signalled his desire for rapprochement with Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad. “There is no reason not to have relations with Syria “We want to build a united front,” Erdogan said on Thursday (28 June). His country will take joint steps with Syria, just as it has done in the past. “We have no intention of interfering in Syria’s internal affairs.” The Syrian people are a brother nation. With better relations with Assad, Erdogan also hopes to weaken the autonomous self-government in north-eastern Syria.

Türkiye struggles with economic crisis and strained relations with the West

The Türkiye is in an economic crisis and relations with the West have been strained for years. With good relations with Syria, Turkey would also secure good relations with the Arab world. The country rarely finds investors in the West. Trust in Turkey is only moderate in Europe and the USA. (erpe/doa/AFP)