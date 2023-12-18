MediaTek in pole position: Dimensity 9400 ready to overtake Qualcomm as the flagship SoC in 2024, heralding a new era of chipsets for Android devices.

MediaTek, Qualcomm's main competitor in the production of high-end Android smartphone processors, is currently focusing its efforts on its new flagship chip. Dimensity 9400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 were announced as the first 3nm chipsets for leading Android devices.

However, an insider reveals that MediaTek's next flagship SoC for 2024 could surpass Qualcomm in terms of performance and power efficiency. Next year, several Chinese brands will likely adopt the Taiwanese company's SoC, attracted by its notable attributes and more advantageous price compared to its direct competitor.

Final abandonment of efficient cores With the increase in power, one of the concerns will be to stem the problems arising from the thermal issue Dimensity 9400 is the direct evolution of Dimensity 9300 which stood out for being the first smartphone chip to employ an “all large core” architecture.

With four Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores, the Dimensity 9300 already has outperformed in multi-core performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple A17 Pro.

However, the powerful configuration seems to have brought other types of problems to the chip. As for specs, the Dimensity 9400 won't have an exclusively Cortex-X5 cluster, but it will still lack efficient cores; this absence suggests that the Taiwanese company is following the same approach adopted with its predecessor. This data could jeopardize efficiency of the processor.

However, according to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the silicon that will be mass-produced with TSMC's 'N3E' process could mean there is no need for efficient cores.

It remains to be seen how the situation will evolve. There is no information regarding the GPU of MediaTek's next SoC, so it is likely that the tipster takes into account the CPU performance only in comparison with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Qualcomm will switch to its own Oryon cores next year, with an earlier rumor stating that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will also abandon the use of efficiency cores, using only performance cores called 'Phoenix' in a '2+' configuration 6'.