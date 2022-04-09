MediaTek announced the new Dimensity 1300 chip, which is expected to arrive for the first time in the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone in China. The features place it halfway between a mid-range and high-end smartphone chip, and it will be the direct competitor of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G. It is built on TSMC’s six-nanometer process, with eight-core architecture, four of which are Cortex-A78 with a maximum operating frequency of 3GHz. Then there are four ARM Cortex-A55-based cores that run at 2GHz. The GPU is an ARM Mali-G77 MC9 with nine dedicated cores. The chip supports displays up to 168Hz with a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels or lower, supports LPDDR4x memory and is compatible with UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a dedicated image processor in the SoC which supports the maximum resolution of 200MP, and allows video and 4K HDR portraits.