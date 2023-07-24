Fiction Mediaset’s official Twitter account has been hacked. This is supported by the Milanese company after some very suspicious tweets that have appeared in the past few hours.

Yesterday evening, 23 July 2023, the first episode of the docu-fiction on Raul Giardini, a well-known Italian entrepreneur, was aired on Rai 1 and many began to comment on the events of the story on social networks, especially on Twitter. Among these, however, was the official Fiction Mediaset account, used to promote and update fans on upcoming dramas from the private network’s great rival Rai. Commentary and sponsorship tweets from the series that was airing on the competitor television network remained online for half an hour before being deleted.

What is happening to Fiction Mediaset?

Why are you naming Rai1? pic.twitter.com/SpRl8dLwf5 — Alessandro   (@alebattistuzzi) July 23, 2023

Among the tweets: “He had so much to give Raul Giardini. Says Giovanni Minoli, now on Rai 1″. A real sponsorship of the docu-fiction on the entrepreneur Raul Giardini. What will ever happen? A hack noticed too late?