Mediaset, record advertising revenue. The CEO of Publitalia: “Best result of the last seven years”

Good performance of advertising sales Mediaset. According to what he reveals Stefano SalaCEO of Publitalia ’80dealership of the group led by Pier Silvio Berlusconithe television advertising revenues of the Biscione di Cologno Monzese saw an 8% growth in October.

Not only. Again according to the CEO, this is a record result, “the best in the last seven years”, he stated Room in an interview with Sun 24 Hours. Furthermore, based on the numbers currently available, the month of November is expected to see a similar increase.

