Mediaset has decided to put an end to ‘Save me’, the program hosted by Jorge Javier Vázquez. The flagship of Telecinco, a space produced by La Fábrica de la Tele that changed not only the way of dealing with matters of the heart but also illuminated a new way of making television, cheaper but also much less corseted and more imaginative, will lower the blind next Friday June 16, after turning fourteen years on the air.

With this movement, advanced by the newspaper El Mundo, the communication group will complete the remodeling of the chain that began after the departure of Paolo Vasile and the arrival of Alessandro Salem as CEO of Mediaset. The first indication in this regard came in February when the chain was prohibited from talking about several characters who had given a lot of play in their programs so far. The list of banned celebrities included names such as Rocío Carrasco, Antonio David Flores, Fidel Albiac, Olga Moreno, Rocío Flores, Marta Riesco, Gloria Camila, José Fernando, Rosario Mohedano, Rosa Benito, José Ortega Cano, Kiko Rivera or Bárbara Rey .

Then came the update of the ethical code by which the company is governed, with which the group sought that politics only have a place in current affairs or the news programs of the chain, limiting Jorge Javier Vázquez from repeating moments such as “this The program is for reds and fags”, a phrase he dedicated to the journalist Antonio Montero after he questioned that former Vice President Pablo Iglesias lived in a chalet.

The information advanced by El Mundo does not stop there. The newspaper assures that as of September it will be Unicorn Content, the producer of Ana Rosa Quintana, the undisputed leader in the mornings with an average audience of more than 18%, who will take care of Telecinco’s afternoons. In fact, he assures that it will be the journalist herself who will lead the after-dinner conversations. According to this information, Ana Rosa will continue directing the morning political debate, but later she will hand over the witness to Joaquín Prat, her co-presenter up to now and also host of ‘Ya es mediodía’.

Everything seems to indicate that Mediaset seeks to reconstruct the image of Telecinco around the image of Ana Rosa Quinta and her producer, to the detriment of La Fábrica de la Tele. The communication group participates in both by 33%.

In principle, Jorge Javier Vázquez will continue to be linked to the group. In September of last year, he renewed his long-term contract until 2025. The presenter, who debuted on Mediaset with ‘Aquí hay tomate’, has been in the group for more than two decades where he has hosted programs such as ‘In the name of Rocío’, ‘ Big Brother’, ‘There is something I want to tell you’ or ‘Survivors’. Precisely, in a recent interview on TVE, Vázquez explained about his future that television was not his. “A management team arrives and I understand what they want to do with the people who are working or with the dolls that we appear on television, whatever they want.”