Genoa – Federica Panicucci will lead, live from Piazza De Ferrari in Genoa, New Year’s Eve Mediaset on Channel 5.

A very rich array of artists who will perform on stage: Annalisa, Baby K, Big Boy, Anna Tatangelo, Blind, Erwin, Fausto Leali, Follya, Gemelli DiVersi, GionnyScandal, Ivana Spagna, Luigi Strangis, Mamacita, Patty Pravo, Riccardo Fogli, Riki, Roby FacchinettiRocco Hunt, Rovazzi, The Kolors.

In connection from other squares of Italy Boomdabash, Rkomi, The Representative of List and Gigi D’Alessio.

On stage together with Federica Panicucci and backstage, where the radio stations will be set up, Daniele Battaglia of Radio 105Fernando Proce of R101, Davide Lentini of Radio Monte Carlo, Manuel Saraca of Radio Subasio, Marco Guacci of Radio Norba, Enzo Ferrari of Radio Bruno and Linda Pani of Radio Piterpan will tell anyone listening to the radio about the long night.