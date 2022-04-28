Mediaset, 2021 net profit up 169%

Mfe, new name of Mediasetclosed on 2021 with a net profit of 374.1 million eurosin 169% growth compared to 139.3 million in 2020 and 97% compared to 190.3 million in 2019. Consolidated net revenues grew to 2,914.3 billion euros (+ 10.5%) compared to 2,636.8 billion in 2020. Adjusted operating profit (Ebit), excluding non-recurring items (mainly relating to lay-offs and efficiency plans), reached € 475.6 million, + 52.4% compared to € 312.1 million in 2020. Proposed a gross ordinary dividend, relating to financial year 2021, equal to € 0.05 for each category A and category B ordinary share.

“The excellent performance – reads a note – makes it possible to significantly remunerate already in the first year of the financial year the investment of the shareholders of Mfe-Mediaforeurope“. The total amount of the proposed dividend and, consequently, the residual amount of profits to be allocated to the reserve, will vary according to the number of shares in circulation at the ex-coupon date (thus excluding treasury shares in portfolio at that date ).

Read also:

The Fdi conference, here are the guests. So Meloni is a candidate for Palazzo Chigi

Center-right, Salvini’s ‘road map’ for unity. Exclusive Affaritaliani

Twitter to Musk? Accelerate the war between governments and digital powers. And Trump …

Tim, green light to the “discount” from Dazn: tight deadlines for the definitive yes

Died after breast surgery, “the beautician sutured the wounds with glue”

Guerra, Farage: “Why does the West no longer dialogue with Putin? Absurd”

France, throwing tomatoes on Macron at the first exit after re-election

The “Piazza dei Mestieri” supported by Enel Cuore Onlus opens in Milan

Snam, 2021 financial statements approved: de Virgiliis appointed Chairman

Astrazeneca, new office opened in Mind. It will host about 300 people