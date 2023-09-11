Obviously to use the Mediaset Infinity app you need to use your own dedicated account or, if you don’t already have one, you need to create a new account. You can do this directly via PlayStation console, or another compatible device.

Mediaset has confirmed that the app is now available Mediaset Infinity on PlayStation . Precisely, you have the opportunity to download the streaming service on PS5 and PS4. You can find everything on the PlayStation Store.

What the Mediaset Infinity app allows you to see on PlayStation

Through the application of Mediaset Infinity you have the opportunity to see a whole series of content on demand and live. You will find reality, fiction, films and TV series, as well as sport. For the latter, you will be able to watch the highlights of Serie A for free, all the in-depth sports programs of Sport Mediaset, the Italian Cup, as well as the next season of the UEFA Champions League 2023/2024, with 121 matches visible on Tuesdays on Canale 5 and streaming for free on Mediaset Infinity. Lazio, Milan, Inter and Napoli will be visible on the platform.

In case you activate Infinity+, you will also be able to see other Tuesday matches and 7 of the 8 Wednesday group stage matches. Furthermore, you will find other optional offers such as paid vertical channels for cinema, TV series, sports, documentaries and other offers for TV dedicated to children.