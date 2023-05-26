Mediaset España has updated its code of ethics to include an action protocol applicable to reality shows. In this way, the communication group continues the renewal of its internal rules that already began with the additions that affected entertainment programs and that included, among others, the prohibition of issuing ideological comments in those spaces. The rules that Mediaset has announced this Friday affect the reality that involve isolation and group coexistence for long periods of time and that, in some cases, take place in complex environments, such as survivors, nightmare in paradise or variants of Big Brother.

The protocol is made up of 10 basic rules that are divided into three sections. The first focuses on the selection process of the participants, who must fit the profile of the program and whose final list “must be expressly approved by Mediaset, which will have veto power based on objective and reasonable reasons”, according to the new protocol. Participants will undergo a medical examination (physical and psychological) and an investigation of their family, professional or social environment. “All those applicants with a proven record of violence of any kind in the five years prior to the selection process will be discarded.”

More information

The second section focuses on the establishment of safe environments for the participants “with the aim of preventing them from being exposed to uncontrolled situations that endanger their physical or psychological health.” In this section, it is planned to extend the psychological assistance to the contestants for at least two months after the end of the program. Compliance with these duties will always fall to the producer of the program.

The third section describes the “prohibited or reprehensible” behaviors and attitudes. These include sexual harassment or abuse, bullying, discrimination based on gender, race, nationality, belief or religion, drug use, physical or verbal violence, immoderate consumption of alcohol and the use of images of contestants under the influence of this and any other act that deserves reprobation. “The production company undertakes to have a human team sufficient in number and preparation that, divided into at least two shifts (daily and night) and equipped with the necessary technological infrastructure, can carry out continuous and precise monitoring of the participants in order to that the welfare and assistance recommendations are complied with and detect any prohibited or reprehensible behavior and react immediately to it to avoid or stop it”. The code of ethics recalls that Mediaset has an anonymous whistleblowing channel that the program producer may use and which is accessible at this link.

The announcement of this update of the code of ethics that affects reality comes a few weeks after survivors decided to expel one of its contestants for her aggressive behavior repeatedly against other participants. In April, the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid sentenced José María López Pérez, a former contestant of Big Brother Revolution, for the sexual abuse to which he subjected another contestant on the program in November 2017 during a party at the reality. The ruling can still be appealed. What happened then led the production company Zeppelin to present a protocol for action against sexual crimes.

