Mediaset continues with its changes to give a twist to its information commitment. After the signing in October of Francisco Moreno as the new news director after his successful time at Canarian regional television, now comes what will be one of the changes of the year: Carlos Franganillo moves from RTVE to Telecinco, as announced The newspaper and this newspaper has been able to confirm it from sources in the group led by Alessandro Salem. Franganillo had become one of the most recognizable faces and a reference in the public entity’s news, first as a correspondent and then during his time in Newscast 2where he arrived in September 2018 to gain a place among the audience, a work that had earned him an Iris from the Television Academy or an Ondas award in 2019, among other recognitions.

In January, Franganillo will take over from Pedro Piqueras, who at the end of the year will retire from the small screen “by his own decision, communicated and agreed upon months ago with the company,” according to reports from the group. In this way, Piqueras puts an end to a career that he has developed at Mediaset over the last 17 years.

The jump of the 43-year-old from Oviedo to Telecinco, which will face him on weekday nights against the leader of the strip, Vicente Vallés, on Antena 3, and whoever takes his baton on La 1, adds to Mediaset’s new bet Spain for its information services, which also includes the renovation of the set and the recovery of Noticias Cuatro starting in January. For now, Ana Roldán, Franganillo’s usual substitute, will be in charge of the Newscast 2 since this Monday, since the journalist is on vacation these days, explains TVE. The public entity assures this newspaper that it has not yet decided whether the presenter will return to the screen before his move to Mediaset, nor who will be the person who will permanently succeed him on La 1’s nightly news program.

Recover audience

This reinforcement of information in Mediaset is one of the banners of the group’s new management, mired in a great audience crisis that has caused it to lose the first position in the ranking monthly and currently places it behind Antena 3 and La 1 and without reaching 10% of average screen share. While waiting to implement these changes, the Mediaset channel reached a minimum in the summer. Francisco Moreno comes to the group after Canarian Television’s coverage of the eruption of the La Palma volcano, which did not skimp on innovative technological resources, attracted the attention of the media around the world and won awards such as the Premio Ondas 2021 and the 2022 National Television Award. Now Franganillo is the main face of that revolution in Mediaset news.

RTVE journalist Carlos Franganillo, with the national television Ondas Award for best presenter in 2019. Quique Garcia (efe)

The journalist has a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Nebrija University and in Journalism from the CEU San Pablo University. In 2008 he joined RTVE by competitive examination and soon joined the editorial staff of Internacional, covering various events as a special envoy. His beginnings, however, were in TVE’s breakfasts, a schedule that, as he confessed in 2019, hardened him and was “an intensive TV course.” In 2011 he began working as a correspondent for Spanish Television Information Services in Moscow, from where he covers, among other news, the fall of Viktor Yanukovych’s government, the occupation and annexation of Crimea and the armed uprisings in Donetsk and Lugansk. He also served as special envoy to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Japan, where he covered the tsunami. In July 2014 he took over as TVE correspondent in Washington, replacing Lorenzo Milá and four years later he returned to Spain to present the second edition of the Telediario. Since then, he has also been in charge of informative specials at various national and international electoral events.

“You have to take chamomile from time to time. Communication discourse can be very toxic. The media has lost its rudder, technology has changed the way we consume information and, in some way, some are running amok chasing viewers or readers. I don’t criticize it, eh, I describe it. Many see a way out in positioning themselves in a trench. It is a very toxic dynamic,” he said in an interview in EL PAÍS in 2021 when asked about the maelstrom in which he lived day to day.

A self-confessed addict to tortillas and consulting social networks, Franganillo assured in 2021 that he did not consider the news as a way to climb the RTVE organization chart. “I see myself perfectly returning to making stories,” he said. That plan, for now, will have to wait.

