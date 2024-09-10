Boccia at Mediaset, clash between Prime Minister Meloni and the Berlusconi family

The case Bowl-Sangiuliano it doesn’t turn off and the line decided by the prime minister Melons “enough talking about it” is erased in one fell swoop by the decision of Mediaset and therefore of the family Berlusconithe minister’s former lover will be interviewed this evening by Rete4 It’s always CartaBiancaBianca’s prime time talk show Berlinguer. Other afternoon programs on Mediaset had also sought the woman. Mediaset’s decision reached Palazzo Chigi and has caused – according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano reports – the fury of the Prime Minister and her closest collaborators. The suspicion is that it is an act of war and you immediately think of a “blackmail” of the Berlusconi family with whom relations – continues Il Fatto – have been icy for a year now.

And in this case, people close to the Prime Minister argue, we can’t even talk about a guest appearance. “without the knowledge” of the Berlusconis as they made people believe from Arcore a year ago with Andrea’s off-camera comments Giambruno justifying the theory with the “total autonomy of Antonio Ricci” because only he is so autonomous in the company. The suspicion – based on what Il Fatto has learned – is that the Berlusconis want to warn Meloni: don’t put it on the table privatization of RAI or the increase in the rent. But there are also fears for the confidential documents on the next G7 Culture that he might have in his hand Bowl and that she could decide to make public. Now the fear is that the woman had access to something else besides the day’s program. In the crosshairs is Sangiuliano’s diplomatic advisor Clemente Contestabile (to whom Zuchtriegel’s email about the program was addressed) who could be one of the first to jump with Giuli minister.

Also hanging on the minister’s choices is the 30 thousand euro assignment Of music consultant to Beatrice Venezi pointed out by Boccia as an example of conflict of interestbecause on the 19th he would have directed the opening night of the G7 in Pompeii. Strangely, the only one whose name and surname she mentions in the interview on In Onda on La7, perhaps because – concludes Il Fatto – the entrepreneur-influencer knows perfectly well that Venezi is personal friend of Giorgia Meloni and not at all of Sangiuliano, and that he would have thus inflicted a hard blow to the prime ministerguilty of having treated her with disdain.