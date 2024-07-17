Mediaset: Del Debbio instead of Berlinguer in the access prime time of Rete 4

Paolo Del Debbio will take Bianca Berlinguer’s place in Rete 4’s access prime time. The decision was announced during the evening with the press in Cologno Monzese to reveal the new schedules by Mauro Crippa, General Director of Information at Mediaset,

“A substantial novelty concerns the access prime time of Rete 4 Bianca Berlinguer has done a stretch of the road, she has done it very well and we are satisfied. Paolo Del Debbio will start in that space in September”.

Del Debbio, moreover, “will maintain his prime time slot on Rete 4 with ‘Dritto e Rovescio’ but will also do this strip that many of you remember he had done in the past”.

As for Bianca Berlinguer, “she will double her prime time television experience – explained Crippa – because starting in October she will do both prime time on Tuesdays and Sundays. It’s a very difficult challenge but we are confident because she has done really well both in access and prime time”.

In particular, “in prime time Bianca did not lose a single viewer compared to Rai 3, reaching peaks of 6%” This talent rotation system, Crippa noted, “seemed like a good idea to enhance that segment with bright spots that viewers already know.”

Mediaset Schedules, Rete 4 – Pier Silvio Berluscon: ‘Del Debbio in access prime time is not a rejection of Berlinguer’

Paolo Del Debbio replacing Bianca Berlinguer in Rete 4’s access prime time “is absolutely not a rejection” of Berlinguer, explained Pier Silvio Berlusconi, CEO of Mfe-Mediaset, during the evening with the press in Cologno Monzese. “I would like to point out that some time ago the access of Rete 4 was done by Del Debbio, then we changed and it was done by Paolo Giordano, then by Barbara Palombelli, later by Nicola Porro and then by Berlinguer. These are not failures, we are changing – he highlighted -. It is a great asset the fact that Berlinguer has maintained that level of audience in the most complicated time slot on Rete 4, having a history distant from that of many Rete 4 programs. It is an excellent result and has broadened our offer. It is something appreciated and underlined by our advertising clients”.

Mediaset schedules, prime time on Rete 4

Confirmations and news in prime time on Rete 4 in the next TV season. They’re coming back Fourth Republic Of Nicholas Porro (Monday), It’s always Cartabianca with Bianca Berlinguer (Tuesday), Out of the core Of Mario Giordano (Wednesday), Obverse and Reverse Of Paul Del Debbio (Thursday), Fourth Degree led by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero (Friday). Saturday comes Roberto Giacobbo with Freedom – Beyond the Borderwhile Sunday doubles in weekly prime time Bianca Berlinguer with Zona Bianca.