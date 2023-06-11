Mediaset España has given a coup of authority at the command post to end the battle for control of the company unleashed after the announcement of the departure of its previous CEO, Paolo Vasile, last October. Since then, within the communication group that owns the Telecinco and Cuatro channels, there has been a real Game of Thrones, according to various internal sources. The hidden struggle between the president, Borja Prado, and the CEO, Alessandro Salem, to conquer certain spheres of power has been nipped in the bud this week with the publication of the new organization chart, in which Prado is stripped of a large part of the powers that the board of directors attributed to him in November. His functions are now limited to mere institutional representation, without any executive role. The company is completely in the hands of Salem, who has direct responsibility for operations, corporate management, communication, content, advertising and news.

Mediaset has taken advantage of the fact that the soufflé of the controversy unleashed by the end of Save me it has been deflated to communicate changes in the leadership. Following Vasile’s resignation, the group designed a business model to ensure an “orderly and efficient” transition. For 23 years, the Italian manager had concentrated absolute power. He controlled management, advertising and information. These three areas were divided into three CEOs (Alessandro Salem, Massimo Musolino and Stefano Sala), while from the presidency, Borja Prado assumed “the tasks of supporting and collaborating with the editorial line of the news programs” and, in addition, powers executives in matters of external and institutional relations, legal and regulatory affairs, internal auditing, regulatory compliance and social responsibility.

This design has been dynamited. In the new organizational structure, Prado maintains the position of president and the direction of Institutional Relations, assigned to Mario Rodríguez, reports directly to him. In practice, he will have less autonomy than his predecessor, Alejandro Echevarría. Mediaset sources even interpret that Rodríguez’s mission will be to “supervise” his activity. At the same time, Prado’s attempts to remote control the editorial line have been short-circuited by Salem. The same sources perceive that he clearly “has mowed the grass under his feet” by withdrawing his powers in the information field. A decision that has been received with “relief” by the editorial staff, who feared an ideological shift to the right under the president’s leadership. In fact, Prado had taken it upon himself to spread the idea that he himself was going to control the news editorially, according to journalists from the channel, who now hope to continue working without interference or interference.

Alessandro Salem, CEO of Mediaset, photographed in studio number 6 of the Fuencarral headquarters, Madrid. Claudio Alvarez

Linked to Mediaset as a director for 17 years, Prado has maneuvered not only to influence the news. He also tried to bring the communication department into his sphere of influence. However, both areas have come to report directly to Salem. Sandra Fernández is in charge of the Communication and External Relations department, while the news is still under the command of the two journalists who have piloted this content in recent years: Juan Pedro Valentín, as head of the News Division, and Pedro Piqueras , in the Telecinco News. Salem advanced a month ago, in an interview in EL PAÍS, that Valentín is “absolutely autonomous” and promised to guarantee his independence and his professionalism.

More newscasts in Cuatro

One of Mediaset’s next objectives is precisely to reinforce the news spaces on Cuatro on the grid. The idea is that they are complementary to those of Telecinco, with different languages ​​and focused on the profiles of their respective audiences. This is a relevant twist. Since its creation, Cuatro has witnessed a gradual reduction in its newscasts, to the point of reducing the newscasts to the weekend.

Traditionally, governing the news has not been a priority in Mediaset España’s business model. When Vasile took over the command of the group, in 1999, Grupo Correo (now Vocento) was part of Telecinco’s shareholding. By agreement of both parties, Correo was in charge of the editorial line. The Italian politician and businessman Silvio Berlusconi, the main shareholder of Mediaset, considered that the news “would give him problems.” He was not wrong. Telecinco abruptly dismissed in 2000 the head of news, Luis Fernández, appointed four years earlier. The journalist’s entourage considered that the replacement was due to pressure from the Executive of José María Aznar, annoyed by the independence of the private channel.

New Mediaset España management structure: Sandra Fernández, Manuel Villanueva, Alessandro Salem, Borja Prado, Massimo Musolino and Mario Rodríguez. Below: Pedro Piqueras, Juan Pedro Valentín, Stefano Sala and Davide Mondo. MEDIASET SPAIN

The strategy carried out after the merger of Mediaset and Sogecable gives an idea of ​​this lack of interest. Vasile chose to dedicate the all-news channel CNN+ to the broadcasts of Big Brother. That decision was “a very powerful editorial message”, they emphasize in Telecinco with the perspective of time. And later he supported that trend by canceling the Cuatro newscasts from Monday to Friday. At that time, the company marked an editorial line away from political disputes and without taking sides. “Vasile used to say that before entering the office, personal ideology has to stay in the trunk of the car. He bet on a professional job, that the news reflected reality and that they were not politically combative. That the news programs were open to all political leaders”, explain newsroom sources.

Despite the project to reinforce the information offer, the axis of Mediaset España’s business continues to be entertainment. Fiction, current affairs magazines and reality television formats have generated large audiences and reported succulent profits. Last year the group registered a net profit of 178 million euros, a figure slightly lower than the 181 million of the previous year. This cut coincides with the decline in the audience, especially Telecinco, and with lower advertising billing due to the general drop in investment in conventional television.

The remodeling of the management team, in which parity is conspicuous by its absence (only one woman among a total of 10 executives) occurs once the cross-border merger process by absorption of Grupo Audiovisual Mediaset España Comunicación has been completed by Media For Europe (MFE), a media conglomerate controlled by the family of Italian businessman and politician Silvio Berlusconi. Salem takes the reins after a career of more than two decades linked to commercial television in Spain and Italy. He will report to Massimo Musolino, CEO of Management and Operations, to whom the Economic-Financial divisions will report, with Javier Uría at the helm; and Technology and Operations, with Eugenio Fernández as the person in charge; as well as the directions of Human Resources, assigned to Alicia Zamora; and Corporate Development, under the command of Juan Antonio Moreno.

Salem accumulates in practice a power similar to that held by Vasile. In addition to assuming direct responsibility for Communication-External Relations and Information, under his orbit also falls the Corporate General Management, headed by Mario Rodríguez; Publiespaña, with Stefano Sala as president and Davide Mondo as CEO, and the General Directorate of Contents, in which Manuel Villanueva remains, whose closest team has been relieved. It took Vasile years to take absolute command of Mediaset España. Salem has only taken five months.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.