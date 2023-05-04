The Kings League, the football competition created by Gerard Piqué and the streamer Ibai Llanos, makes the leap from the virtual world to traditional television. Launched on Twitch, Amazon’s live video platform, Mediaset España announced this Wednesday that it has bought the rights to its second season, in addition to those of the first of its female version, the Queens League.

In addition to summaries of the sports day in the spaces of the different channels of the communication group, the agreement reached with Kosmos, a company founded and chaired by the footballer, includes the broadcast of one game per week from each of the competitions. This Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, at 8:00 p.m., Cuatro will offer its first two matches, the PIO FC-Aniquiladoras FC in the women’s league and the Porcinos FC-xBuyer Team in the men’s league.

This alliance “represents the beginning of a long-term collaboration between the audiovisual group” between both parties, Mediaset explained in a statement. ”At Mediaset España we have always opted for the best sporting events and this time we are doing it for this innovative and attractive content, in a unique show that has generated great expectations among all audiences”, explains Manuel Villanueva, General Director of Content at Mediaset Spain.

This competition is not traditional soccer, but the soccer 7 modality. In both competitions, 12 teams play in 40-minute matches divided into two parts, with some of the traditional soccer rules but with different ones. If the match ends in a tie, the match is resolved with a round of five penalties for each team. Only if the goalkeeper touches the ball, the penalty is considered stopped. For the kick-off, each team stands in their goal and after the whistle, the players run for the ball to get it first. The yellow card implies the expulsion of the player for two minutes and the red one for five minutes.

Other rules are reminiscent of the gamification of card and board games. Each team has several cards and they randomly choose one in each match that gives them an advantage, such as taking a penalty, taking a rival player off the field for two minutes, stealing the card from the opposing team, doubling the value of their goals during two minutes and use a joker to change the card they have been dealt. The teams can invite a well-known player in each day, to feed the show. Ronaldinho, Javier Saviola, Chicharito Hernández and Kun Agüero have been some of those who have played in the first season. The referees carry a camera and microphone, which allows them to share their point of view and comments with the spectators.

