After the death of Silvio Berlusconimany things have changed drastically, not only in his Forza Italia party but also on his TV, Mediaset. The outburst of Maurizio Gasparri against the top management of Biscione perfectly captures the new direction in the company, now in the hands of Pier Silvio Berlusconi. That episode with an interview with Giuseppe Conte who talked about his company cybersecurity and he really didn't like his business as a senator. Thus Forza Italia group leader Maurizio Gasparri – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – presented himself on Tuesday evening at the Palatine, the Roman headquarters of the Mediaset studios, to a show that made the company pale and caused embarrassment at the top of the government. A placed with which Gasparri asked to be able to intervene directly to respond to the accusations of the leader of the M5S and above all to insult the presenter of the program Before tomorrow Bianca Berlinguer.

“These things didn't happen with Berlusconi, you have become communists“, was Gasparri's outburst before leaving the studio empty-handed after several minutes of tension with Mediaset's top management. Gasparri – continues Il Fatto – he asked to be allowed to enter the studios television (some even armed with a megaphone) threatening to shoot a video if this didn't happen: “If you don't let me in I make a film, publish it and I show that Mediaset is keeping me out.” Thus the Mediaset top management, starting with the head of information Mauro Crippathey were forced to let him in but without letting him participate in the broadcast: “I want to speak up and say that Berlinguer only gives space to left-wing guests“, threatened Gasparri. “It can't be done – was the editorial team's response – tonight there is already a parterre and a lineup, let's arrange a guest appearance in the next few days.”

