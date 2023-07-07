The famous conductor would be angry with Mediaset for not entrusting a summer program on Rete 4. Here’s who it is.

Different grits to manage for Pier Silvio Berlusconi. Said of the news of Barbara D’Urso which was removed from conducting Afternoon 5 with in its place Myrta Merlinthere is another journalist who would like more space and consideration and would be very disappointed.

To tell the indiscretion the weekly Today and especially by the journalist Alberto Dandolo. It’s about Francis VecchiFederica Panicucci’s colleague on Mattino 5.

Apparently Vecchi was very disappointed by the fact that he was not entrusted with a program that was to be aired in the summer on Network 4.

“There are rumors that the company had promised him a prime-time summer program on Rete 4, which was later skipped. He wouldn’t have taken it well at all and that’s why he allowed himself a jab against the company for broadcasting the broadcast, from what many call the closet study “ – reads the weekly.

In short, Vecchi, who among other things is making excellent plays in the morning with Mattino 5 together with Federica Panicucci, he would have expected greater recognition with the assignment of the broadcast which instead was not included in Mediaset’s summer schedules.

disappointment for Francis Vecchi who has now been with Mediaset for years, first on Mattino 5 from 2016 to 2021, then on Mattino 5 news from 2020. Previously he hosted TG5 Prima Pagina from 2014 to 2016 and Stasera Italia Estate in 2018.

It will be a Rete 4 full of novelties in view of the new autumn-winter season. During the evening presentation of the schedules, the managing director Pier Silvio Berlusconi spoke of how the company decided to transform a channel previously dedicated to films and soap operas into a current affairs and information channel.

Also for next year, in fact, every evening there will be a broadcast of political analysis and current affairs. Novelty the graft of Bianca Berlinguer who will land on Rete 4 where he will already find Nicola Porro and the others.