Liquidation of Mediaport and investigations on Ferrero: the fall of the “Viperetta” between debts and investigations

The last pieces of the already shaky former empire are falling Max Ferreroformer president and patron of the Sampdoriacalled “Viperetta”. In fact, a few days agoClaudio Germans delegated judge of the Rome court has ordered the liquidation of Mediaport srl and has appointed Dominic Bonaccorsi of Patti as commissioner by summoning the creditors on September 11th for the examination of the passive state. Mediaportchaired by Michela Ferrero (daughter of Massimo) is controlled by the Eleven FinanceFerrero’s film production company currently in liquidation and owns 100% of Abaco 101 and Globalmedia, both in liquidation.

A few days ago Ferrero’s daughter chaired the Mediaport shareholders’ meeting to approve as many as five balance sheets (from 2017 to 2021) and allocate the mini profit of 24 thousand euros recorded in 2021 to partially cover previous losses. The company is burdened debts of 3.2 million and moreover in 2021 4 thousand euros were collected by the Revenue Agency as a result of the legislation to support businesses affected by Covid 19. In recent days, the Rome prosecutor’s office, moved by a exhibit presented by Ferrerois investigating for the crimes of financial infidelity and fraud regarding the possibility that Ferrero himself was deceived between the spring and summer of last year for the sale of Sampdoria, being betrayed in particular by one of his trusted men, Max Iencawhich is now part of the new management of the Sampdoria of the property linked to the Gestio Capital Ltd by Matteo Manfredi.