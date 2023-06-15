Estadão Contenti

06/14/2023 – 4:33 pm

The median of projections by Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) directors for the basic interest rate in the United States rose in the estimated scenarios for 2023, 2024 and 2025. The forecast remained stable for the long term.

The estimate for 2023 rose from 5.1% to 5.6%; for 2024, it increased from 4.3% to 4.6%; and, for 2025, it rose from 3.1% to 3.4%. In the long term, it remained at 2.5%.

The numbers were released this Wednesday, along with the Fed’s monetary policy decision, which kept the interest rate at the level of 5.0% to 5.25%.

Policymakers’ forecasts displayed on the Fed’s dot chart showed that most expect a terminal interest rate in the range of 5.50% to 5.75% this year.

For 2024, most have interest rates at least greater than 4.50%. Opinions diverged noticeably for 2025, however.

GDP

The median of the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Council (FOMC) projections for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2023 rose from 0.4% to 1.0%.

For 2024, however, the estimate dropped from 1.2% to 1.1% and, for 2025, it dropped from 1.9% to 1.8%. The median for the long term remained at 1.8%.

Unemployment

The median of the Federal Reserve’s FOMC projections for the unemployment rate in the United States fell in the estimated scenario for 2023, 2024 and 2025 and remained the same for the long term.

For 2023, the expectation increased from 4.5% to 4.1%. For 2024 and 2025 they were from 4.6% to 4.5%. The long-term median remained at 4.0%.























