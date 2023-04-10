According to a survey conducted by Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan, this level is the highest since data collection began in 1976.

The ministry’s data showed that the average wage for men increased by 1.4% to $2,560 over the past year, while the average wage for women increased by 2.1% to $1,938, marking the second year in a row that Japanese women are witnessing a greater growth in their wages compared to men, despite a shrinking gap. Wages among them are at an all-time low, Japanese women’s wages are still equivalent to only about 75% of men’s wages on average.

The ministry indicated that the wages of Japanese people of both sexes tend to rise with age, and reach their highest possible level at the stage between 55 and 59 years for the employee.

Data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs also showed that average wages rose year-on-year by 2.5% to $2,605 for employees in large companies, 1.1% to $2,266 in medium-sized companies, and 1.6% to $2,128 in small companies.

Tokyo also witnessed the highest average monthly wages at $2,809, followed by Kanagawa at $2,510 and Osaka at $2,475, with the lowest average monthly wages at $1,852 in Aomori Prefecture.