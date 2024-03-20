Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 15:39

The median projections by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials for inflation in the United States as measured by the consumer spending price index (PCE) remained unchanged for 2024, but rose to 2025. For 2026 and in the long term there was no change.

The estimate for 2024 remained at 2.4%, the same level as December.

For 2025, the median rose from 2.1% to 2.2%. The 2026 and long-term medians remained at 2.0%.

The median projections for the core PCE (which excludes volatile items such as food and energy) in 2024 rose from 2.4% to 2.6%. The median forecast for 2025 remained at 2.2%.

For 2026, it remained at 2.0%. There are no projections for the PCE core in the long term.