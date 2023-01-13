Mediahuis takes over Talpa’s advertising branch. This means that Mediahuis, the publisher of, among others NRC and The Telegraph, will sell all advertisements and other sponsorships related to Talpa television programs. Both companies have reached an agreement on this, confirms Talpa director Pim Schmitz on Friday evening NRC after reporting from the FD. Mediahuis could not be reached for comment on Friday evening.

With the action, Talpa hopes to meet the needs of the regulator Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) and to convince it to approve the takeover of RTL. ACM has been investigating the consequences of such a merger for the commercial television market for more than a year now.

The regulator is critical of a takeover of RTL by Talpa because there are concerns about the power of the merged company compared to other television providers and production companies. According to ACM, the takeover may result in less investment from external producers, which will have repercussions on the market in the long term and could therefore work out to the consumer’s disadvantage.

Talpa hopes that the sale of the advertising branch to Mediahuis is “sufficient solution” for ACM’s concerns. If the regulator gives evidence of this, the takeover will become final and Mediahuis will sell the advertising time of the Talpa channels SBS6, Net5, Veronica and SBS9. In the FD says Talpa director that Mediahuis will determine the sales strategy and rates for advertisements. “This removes the most important objection for ACM.”