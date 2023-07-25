“The fourth and fifth blocks of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would have been decommissioned.” The media report it. During the night, as announced by the Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom on Telegram, the Russian forces that control the nuclear power plant put reactor 4 into a “hot shutdown” state in violation of safety protocols.

“Such actions are a gross violation of the license requirements to operate this nuclear facility,” Energoatom said. “Currently, the ZNPP Unit 4 should only operate in the ‘cold shutdown’ state.” Petro Kotin, the president of Energoatom, called the decision to transfer the reactor to a hot shutdown state “criminal”. “This is a deliberate and willful violation of Ukrainian and international law,” Kotin said.

At the time of the Kakhovka attack, five of ZNPP’s six reactors were in a “cold shutdown” state, with one, reactor 5, in a “hot shutdown”. After the attack, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) demanded that all reactors be brought into a cold shutdown state.