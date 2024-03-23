Media | Youtube tilted to the right in the Finnish presidential election

Digivaalivahti, which monitors Faktabar's social media, revealed that YouTube's algorithm gave a lot of attention to the right-wing and especially basic Finns during the presidential election.

Finland the presidential elections were civilized, frankly delightfully boring. When I told my European and US fact-checking colleagues how Alexander Stubb and Pekka Haavisto ended the election night with a final hug, the audience rolled their eyes in disbelief. The happiest nation in the world was united even in the elections.

Political points were not scored with the Russia severance even in the first round of the elections. The election debates did not produce social media content acceptable to the troll factories of the eastern neighbor. But did we forget something essential about the election debates and media monitoring?

I don't noticed that the presidential candidates had never once been tested on digital power, digital power use or influence. Were there discussions about global digital companies enriching themselves with our data or new threats to the reliability of information and security of information supply? It should have, because these technologies involve major issues of overall safety and preparedness, which should also occur Sauli Niinistön in the forthcoming EU report.

If asked, the top candidates would have been able to take a stand on these entities. For example, our new president, Alexander Stubb, participated in anti-disinformation work in his previous academic position as responsible director of the European Digital Media Observatory, EDMO. EDMO is a European network project working to combat disinformation, which brings together regional communities of journalists, researchers and media educators.

“ Digital power is our common challenge.

Fortunately, in connection with the EU elections, a new opportunity will soon open up to bring digital power into the discussion, even if it is civilized by Sitra's reports on the subject. The EU representatives we elected in June and the EU Commission appointed at the end of the year are the most important players in taming digital power globally. You can't do it alone.

Although The Finnish elections went well in the real world, we don't live in a dead end. Social media algorithms have a huge impact on what we see online. Faktabar's Digivaalivahti, created to protect elections, openly exposes the influence of digital giants on elections.

It has concretely meant that Faktabari and the technology company Checkfirst have installed ten computers around Finland to simulate Matti and Maija Meikäläinen's online and social media searches. Together with researchers, the editors selected keywords related to the presidential election for anyone to look up. Data was collected respecting privacy from Lappeenranta to Oulu and from Turku to Joensuu. What was offered to Mati and Maija? Come on checking.

The good and civilly debating spirit of the presidential election was visible even after the result was announced, when the winner of the second round, Alexander Stubb, visited the election supervisors of the second-placed Pekka Haavisto. However, a closer analysis reveals that even in this election there were biases in the recommendations of social media algorithms.

Election watcher first report focused on the video service YouTube. It revealed a bias in what the algorithm recommends. The algorithm seemed to have given visibility to the political right and especially to Finnish politicians during the presidential election.

In addition to detecting biases, Digivaalivahti is a preventive deterrent to those who seek to use digital power to their advantage due to its publicity. The tool creates the risk of being caught in unethical or illegal influencing. For journalists, Digivaalivahti creates an opportunity to act as a watchdog of digital power. At the same time, this could be the beginning of cooperation between media houses: a fact-checking service in the age of artificial intelligence and a competence center for digital power.

In the elections Relatively small election budgets mainly protect Finland from the extreme effects of digital power. Money can buy digital power, especially in the United States.

Let's keep our election system transparent. It is the most effective self-defense of open societies, and at the same time it promotes genuine digital education.

Digital power is our common challenge – and Russia is a ruthless abuser of it. In the next elections, we can choose the direction of the EU to tame the digital power. So: stop, consider, check – and vote in the EU elections.

The author is the executive director of the fact-checking service Faktabar.