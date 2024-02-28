Media | Yle's news anchor Matti Rönkä retired: “Thank you that oppressive power has not prevented my work”

“Humble thanks that I have been able to do this work and freely”, said Rönkä in his last news broadcast.

Yleisradio a well-known news anchor Matti Rönkä retired on Wednesday and anchored his last TV newscast at 9:30 p.m.

At the end of the news, Rönkä summed up his feelings about his long career.

“Dear people, this is my last news broadcast. Humble thanks that I have been able to do this work and freely, so that no oppressive power guards or prevents it. It is not at all self-evident. And this is how we speak our own language on Kalevala day. All this must be cherished, this must be taken care of, together. Goodbye”, Rönkä said at the end of the broadcast.

Rönkä has been Yle's TV news news manager since 1990, and he started as Yle's news anchor in the early 2000s. Before that, he worked, among other things, as a newsreader for MTV and as a sports reporter for HS.

Rönkä is also known as a writer. He has published 12 books: his first novel A killer looking man appeared in 2002 and the latest work Funeral home in 2021.