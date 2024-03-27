Media | Ylen Jouko Jokinen accuses HS and Iltalehti of distortion and “trendy” reporting – editors-in-chief are responsible

Jokinen accuses Iltalehti of unethical activity, and Helsingin Sanomat's activity of deliberately distorting things.

Mightily corresponding editor-in-chief Jouko Jokinen explains in more detail For Iltalehti his earlier comments about the journalism of Iltalehti and Helsingin Sanomat.

“My trust in the journalism of Iltalehti and Hesar is currently very low,” he told Iltalehti.

Jokinen, who refused a phone interview citing urgency, opens up his reasons for his extraordinary claims in his e-mail message to HS. The arguments are also exceptional.

“HS and HS employees have made it clear several times that I have spoken about Yle's journalism, although I have only defended my former employee Matti Kuuselaa and characterized his journalism,” Jokinen writes.

The uproar that shook the industry started when the former editor of Aamulehti, Kuusela, revealed in his book that he had fabricated the content of some of his articles.

Jouko Jokinen has publicly defended Kuusela, who is his former subordinate. Before Yle, Jokinen worked as the editor-in-chief of Aamulehti between 2010 and 2017.

A river says by e-mail that he perceives HS's actions as a deliberate distortion of things.

“I have stated several times that I was careless in my two comments about Matti Kuusela's stories (HS 23.3.) and apologized for my mistake, but it doesn't seem to affect the commenting on the matter at all.”

He continues his answer by referring to HS's articlewhich discussed the strong criticism of Joki within Yleisradio.

“When HS reported on the weekly meeting of Yle's news and current affairs (25. and 27.3.), I was not asked anything. The news contained so much criticism of me that a simultaneous hearing would have been necessary according to the ethical code of journalism.”

Helsingin Sanomat corresponding editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärvi opens HS's processes in Jokisi-related news.

“We have reported on the basis of a book by a former editor of Aamulehti about whether feature journalism can include fabrication. We have not blamed Yleisradio, but heard about Jouko Joki as Aamulehti's former editor-in-chief,” says Yläjärvi.

In the HS editorial truthful journalism has been defended.

According to Yläjärvi, the individual story brought up by Jokinen was prepared in accordance with HS practices.

“We have reported on the criticism that arose within Yle as part of the normal story process.”

Evening newspaper Jokinen blames the “very slanted” and “tendency-like” Yle journalism.

“I don't feel like I get fair treatment there. Iltalehti got from JSN General news coverage is also to be reduced [päätöksen] a year ago.”

He opens up about the issues related to Iltalehti's Wednesday morning article:

“Iltalehti asked for an interview on Tuesday. I said not now. The reporter asked why? I replied that 'My trust in the journalism of Iltalehti and Hesar is currently very low.' Iltalehti published my comments without asking me, even though it was just an interview request.”

He says that he considers Iltalehti's operations “very unethical” in these respects.

Iltalehten the corresponding editor-in-chief Perttu Kauppinen in my opinion, Jokinen is an experienced journalist enough that he understands that a journalist's contact means an interview.

“If he doesn't deny in itself that he has the opinion that he told our reporter, then I don't think there's much to argue against.”

Kauppinen considers Jokinen's claims about Iltalehti's biased Yle journalism to be a categorical expression that doesn't really mean anything. He compares it to the criticism that the Fundamental Finns have long expressed towards Yle.

“And no one thinks it's very intellectual or true.”

“I suspect that Jokinen is in the grip of a great emotional upheaval and is making such splashes that he will no longer stand behind,” continues Kauppinen.

Correction March 27, 2024 at 6:09 p.m.: Corrected the first sentence of the story, which talked about the journalism of Yle and Helsingin Sanomat. In reality, Jokinen comments on the journalism of Iltalehti and Helsingin Sanomat.

Correction March 27, 2024 at 8:50 p.m.: Earlier in the story it was written that Perttu Kauppinen said that Jouko Jokinen should have understood the journalist's call to mean an interview. It was actually about contacting by email.