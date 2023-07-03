Media | Yle and SVT promise to support each other’s news production in crisis situations

The background of the cooperation is Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, which has weakened the security situation of Finland and Sweden.

Impaired the security situation also forces public broadcasting companies to take care of their own preparedness. Yle and the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT have decided to strengthen their mutual cooperation in emergency matters, says Yle.

The CEO of Yle told about the decision Merja Ylä-Anttila and CEO of SVT Hanna Stjärne. In the background is Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, which has weakened the security situation of Finland and Sweden.

The companies promise to support each other’s news production if one loses its operational readiness. The purpose is that, if necessary, SVT and Yle can broadcast each other’s content and support each other’s news production in both Finnish and Swedish. Both have their own news outlets in Swedish and Finnish.

In addition the goal is to cooperate even more closely to combat disinformation and information influence by developing new means of exposing fake news and fact-checking.

As public service companies, Yle and SVT are part of the overall national defense, and thus have a statutory obligation to remain operational in a crisis situation and even in war.

“We ensure that the citizens of our country receive news, other software and social information regardless of what is happening in society”, Ylä-Anttila and Stjärne write in the press release.