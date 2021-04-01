Media | WSJ: U.S. news channel viewership collapsed after the Trump season

Fox News viewership fell by almost a third at the beginning of the year compared to the end of last year.

American people news channel viewership has plunged in January-March, that is, after the Republicans Donald Trump handed over the presidency to the Democrats To Joe Biden.

According to data collected by market research firm Nielsen, Fox News’s viewership peaked at 32% in the first half of the year compared to October-December, says the American Wall Wall Journal (WSJ).

Correspondingly, CNN’s viewership fell 16 percent and MSNBC’s 7.8 percent at the end of the year. Viewership was high in January after the mixed aftermath of the November presidential election.

Although the battle of news channels for market share in terms of viewership clearly intensified in the early part of the year, Fox News still retained its position as the most watched news channel. It had an average of 2.58 million viewers during prime time in January-March.

The second most watched news channel was MSNBC and the third CNN, but it rose to number one in the commercially attractive target group of 25-54 year olds.

According to the WSJ, all news channels have made significant changes to their programming since the election. The channels have launched new programs and recruited renowned presenters for them. For example, Fox News’ new weekly financial program is hosted by Trump’s former financial advisor Larry Kudlow.