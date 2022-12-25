Media | Who has brought Salt Bae to the World Cup celebrations? Some celebrity restaurateur-chef has been known for years as a special type

Turkish steakhouse owner Nusret Gökçe became Salt Bae, an internet meme and social media celebrity, in early 2017.

HS reported on the eve that the International Football Association Fifa is investigating the events after the World Cup final on Sunday, December 18. A celebrity chef at the time Salt Bae and other “irrelevant” persons were allowed on the field after the official festivities.

Salt Bae even got to hold the World Cup trophy in his hands and kiss it as Argentina celebrated the title. The abduction was recorded in news photos. Bae also asked for group photos in Argentina Lionel Messi’s with.

Fifa announced that it would investigate how this was allowed to happen. According to Fifa rules, only a “very select” group of people, Salt Bae not included, can hold the trophy.

Salt Bae.

So who?

The Turkish chef and restaurateur has a real name Nusret Gökçe, but as of 2017 he has been known only as Salt Bae. The nickname – and practically all of his fame – is the result from the video, which Gökçe posted on social media in January 2017.

In it, he prepares a steak dish called Ottoman Steak at his Nusr-Et restaurant. He first cuts the meat with smooth movements and finally sprinkles salt on it in an original way, using his arm.

The sprinkling of salt was the thing that made the video a hit and Salt Bae a meme. On Instagram, the video has been viewed a little less than 17 million times to date. During a year or two, Bae was widely featured in all media, personal stories were made about him to The New York Times and other big magazines.

The special method of sprinkling salt made Salt Bae a celebrity in 2017.

In the year Born in 1983, Gökçe first worked as a butcher in Turkey before entering the restaurant industry. He founded his first own restaurant in Turkey in 2010. Gökçe’s Nusr-Et chain had restaurants in Turkey and the Middle East even before the 2017 hit video, but after Gökçe became a social media celebrity and Salt Bae, he began aggressively expanding his chain elsewhere.

Now there are already more than 20 Nusr-Et restaurants, for example in Manhattan, New York and London. The restaurants are known not only for Salt Bae, but also for their great prices. Steaks can cost hundreds of euros, gold-coated special steaks a thousand euros or more.

Salt Bae is naturally very active on Facebook. On his Instagram account with 49.8 million followers, he posts the most pictures of himself. Bae’s external trademarks are round sunglasses, which he always wears in practically all pictures, expensive clothes and a trained body, which Bae also likes to show shirtless in his pictures.

The Nusr-Et restaurant that opened in Manhattan in 2018 did not receive flattering reviews from restaurant critics. For example In GQ’s review published at the time the place’s steaks were described as ordinary and boring, and the cocktails were horrible. The performance of Salt Bae, who personally sprinkled salt in the restaurant, was very entertaining, according to the magazine. Bae knows how to use his meme publicity, the critic wrote.

Where from Salt Bae now came up with a joke without being invited to the field for the World Cup celebrations in Qatar? He must be a football fan; soccer stars like Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham have also visited his restaurants, as have many other rich celebrities.

But also: it’s been almost six years since the salt-sprinkling hit video, which is an eternity in the age of social media. After a long time, Bae got back into the headlines and the topic of conversation with his World Cup exploits.