Media | What was the message exchange between Fuengirola magazine and Mika Aaltola’s team about? The editor-in-chief is in charge

Fuengirola.fi magazine editor-in-chief Antti Pekkarinen to clarify what the “bad turns of phrase” were that he used as a presidential candidate Mika Aaltolan in the email he sent to the campaign team.

It was about Pekkarinen’s response to the team’s contact.

“I wrote that politics is commercial for us, when I should have written that political advertising is always commercial for us,” Pekkarinen tells HS.

Aaltola’s claims about the media have been discussed for about a week. He guessed the trade journal A journalist in the interview, that the journalistic media could give more visibility if you bought more advertising space from them.

According to Aaltola, the advertising salespeople of the media would have suggested this to him. However, he did not want to name the media.

On Wednesday, Sdp’s main voter Democrat magazine reported that one of the magazines Aaltola was referring to was the Fuengirola magazine published on the Spanish Sunshine Coast. Editor-in-chief Pekkarinen admitted to the newspaper that he replied to Aaltola’s campaign team’s email with “bad turns of phrase”.

HS asked for the e-mail message to be seen, but did not receive it.

Pekkarinen tells HS that Aaltola’s campaign team asked after his answer what such cooperation would mean.

“I clarified the matter and answered what a commercial advertisement costs here. I also wrote that if Mika Aaltola has something interesting to say about issues related to the Finns of the Aurinkoranniki or Finns abroad in general, then we can think about journalistic content.”

According to Pekkarinen, their paper does not combine election advertising and journalistic content in such a way that buying an election advertisement is a prerequisite for doing a journalistic story.

“We do not act like this under any circumstances. There are many examples, because many politicians visit here. If an interesting person comes here with something interesting to say, I go and do something. For example Eero Heinäluoman and we have talked about the issues of the Finnish school in Aurinkoranniko and Olli Rehnin with his own experiences on the Spanish Sun Coast, he has written a book here. There is always a local theme.”

Fuengirola.fi is a weekly free magazine with a print run of around 10,000 copies. Like other local newspapers, the Fuengirola newspaper writes about things that are local or affect the lives of local people.

Magazine is not a member of the Finnish journalistic self-regulatory body, the Public Speech Council (JSN). The magazine is therefore not affected by JSN’s positions on how the advertisement should stand out from the editorial content.

Aaltola has become known to the public as an expert and director of the Foreign Policy Institute. He is currently on leave and running for president through the electoral association.