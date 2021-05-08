The media is that magic scalpel through which the process of removing the dimples that gnaws in the body is carried out, which work to harm the feelings of the human being, and nations do not rise to entrust conversations about a past that took over, or narrate what has passed and died.

The media is always the lamp that shines the light towards the front steps, to make the road clear, paved, docile, generous with its data, so do not stumble or be troubled, do not fool, and do not knead, rather it is like the media, it is the distance close to the conscience, and it is the white point on the forehead of the word And the media does not reduce time as much as it works to expand the pupil of the vision, deepen the aspiration towards the future, and consolidate the concept of the relationship between the reader, the viewer, or the listener, and the media discourse as the platform through which the correct approach takes place without vivid miniatures and without content. The media can be a reality if it is described carefully and elegantly, and presented in vessels of pure gold, so wars today are not wars of arms, but wars of ideas, and if these ideas do not find what they carry intelligently, they become a bubble, the minds utter them, and the souls reject them, and are alienated from them Hearts, spirits move away from them, and media broadcasts become like blowing into a pierced bag, so there is no trace, no effect, but only breaths, no more, no less.

Those who fail to provide valuable content and content that carries a message that has its weight and weight, because they carry homelands to regions outside history, and today, with the emergence of social networking sites and their advantages, and the outrageous protrusions on them, the media needs a space shuttle to transport it from a region Broadcasting, on the receiving areas, and this in turn requires the media’s ability to touch reality seriously, professionally, and professionally with all its capabilities to race against time in breaking the anxiety of those magical means that stormed our bets, and became a stubborn peer.

Media is like a flower so that we can pluck its delicate leaves, we must avoid the thorns that our fingers pass through to reach that flower.

The media is a soft fingertip, and we must stick to its touch, so that it does not get rough and get lost in terms that do not get fat or sing from hunger.