The column presented by host Jeremy Clarkson last year The Sun wrote about Duchess Meghan, according to the British media watchdog IPSO, violated a code of conduct related to discrimination or sexism. It is the first time that the media watchdog notes such a violation. That is why the British tabloid must place a reference to the offense committed on the front page and in the place where the column normally stands, the trade journal reports. variety.

The British media watchdog received more than 25,000 complaints in response to Clarkson's column. He wrote, among other things, that he "dreamed of the day when Meghan has to walk naked through the streets of every village in Britain, while the people say 'shame on you!' shouts and throws feces at her.' The presenter himself called it a "clumsy reference" to the series Game of ThronesBut that didn't work for a lot of people.

After a lengthy investigation by IPSO, it was concluded that Clarkson’s writing violated Section 12 of the Code of Conduct for Editors. This clause, according to Variety, relates to discrimination. As a result, must The Sun place a summary of the research results in the paper edition where Clarkson’s column normally appears. A reference to the violation must also be placed on the front page and for 24 hours on the website.

This is the first time since 2016 The Sun to place such a reference. At the time, the tabloid broke the rules when the front page read Queen Backs Brexit.

