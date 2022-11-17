Under the Media Act, the NPO must ‘steer and promote’ cooperation between public broadcasters. The Media Authority has announced this in response to the demand that broadcaster Arnold Karskens of Ongehoord Nederland (ON!) has submitted to the NPO. The media watchdog monitors compliance with the Media Act.

Karskens wants the NPO to take action against the broadcasters who no longer want to collaborate with ON! on a journalistic basis. All member broadcasters previously reported that they no longer wanted to cooperate with ON! because, according to them, the broadcaster ‘does not practice journalism’. They said this, among other things, after the incident Unheard of News showing a series of internet videos of black people attacking white people without any context.

The NPO must ‘steer and promote cooperation based on quantitative and qualitative objectives for the media supply and public reach of the national public broadcasters’, according to the commissariat.

“Under Article 2.1 of the Media Act, the NPO and the broadcasters are jointly responsible for the implementation of the public media assignment,” the Media Authority adds to the short statement. The NPO wants ON! impose a financial penalty for the second time in a short time because, among other things, the broadcaster is not sufficiently prepared to cooperate within the system. See also The UN creates an international commission to investigate the war in Ukraine

The first sanction was imposed in July following a report from the NPO ombudsman. In this case, the ombudsman ruled in favor of the complainants who believed that the broadcaster disseminated demonstrably incorrect information in its programmes. In the event of a final second sanction, the NPO Secretary of State Gunay Uslu (Media) can request the permit of ON! to withdraw.

